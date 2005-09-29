[LinuxFocus-icon]
List of recently translated articles
2005-09-29 [English]:

A digital DC power supply -- part 3: command control from the PC

2005-09-27 [Francais]:

Une alimentation numérique CC - 2ème partie : le logiciel

2005-09-25 [Castellano]:

CheckInstall

2005-09-25 [Castellano]:

LF Tip: No me pites

2005-09-20 [Francais]:

Critique de livre : The Linux Enterprise Cluster

2005-09-14 [Francais]:

Un thermomètre digital ou parler « I2C » à votre microcontroleur atmel -- deuxième partie

2005-09-11 [Portugues]:

LF Tip: USB mice and laptops

2005-09-05 [Francais]:

Bayonne: le projet opensource pour le téléphone et les services IVR

2005-08-30 [Turkce]:

LF Tip:Cloning entire PCs over the network


List of available issues
We do not have real issues since October 2004 but we group them by month like mini issues. The latest issue may still grow and change.

Until September 2004 LinuxFocus was published every second month. These are the available issues:
new.linuxfocus.org up and running

2005-12-09
The new LF is now available at new.linuxfocus.org

Hubert Kaißer died

2005-11-19
One of the former translators of the German team died unexpextedly on 2005-11-19. He was active in LinuxFocus for many years and was a very reliable translator. Our sympathy goes to friends and family.

Goodbye Guido

2005-08-20
After many years of very interesting work with LinuxFocus I (Guido Socher) will leave the project. It is difficult step because LinuxFocus was once my passion and hobby, so there are a lot of feelings involved, but I can't do it forever.

I will move on to http://tuxgraphics.org. The recently started series on microcontroller programming will continue at tuxgraphics.org.

There are a number of people who are willing to continue LinuxFocus. Write to new(at)linuxfocus.org if you want to join them. They need both people and hardware.

During the transition LinuxFocus will stay online. To avoid that the existing site becomes unavailable while possible restructuring is ongoing the new team will settle first at new.linuxfocus.org . LinuxFocus has 12964 files therefore this seems the best solution.

I wish the new team good luck and a problem free start

Regards
Guido Socher

The articles

Hardware

2005-09-29
[available in: English ]
A digital DC power supply -- part 3: command control from the PC, by Guido Socher

A very small an really powerful DC power supply for your hobby lab. In this third part adds the possibility to remotly control the DC power supply via a command line interface.

Software Development

2005-08-21
[available in: English | Castellano | Français ]
Computer Assisted Simulation of DNA using Linux and Perl, by Carlos Andrés Pérez

In this article we discuss a way to generate n-DNA sequences with s-nucleotids using Perl programmes.

Graphics

2005-08-12
[available in: English | Français ]
Automate the creation of graphs with Graphviz, by Jean-Etienne Poirrier

Graphviz is a command-line open source graph visualization software.

Software development

2005-08-06
[available in: English | Français ]
LF Tip: #defines for writing portable C-code, by Guido Socher

How to get a list of available defines.

Hardware

2005-07-20
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français ]
A digital DC power supply -- part 2: the software, by Guido Socher

A very small an really powerful DC power supply for your hobby lab. In this second part I explain how the software works and one more feature is added.

System Administration

2005-07-17
[available in: English | Français ]
Book review: The Linux Enterprise Cluster, by Tom Uijldert

A review of the book "The Linux Enterprise Cluster" from No Starch press.

System Administration

2005-07-03
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français | Portugues | Russian ]
LF Tip: USB mice and laptops, by Guido Socher

How to get a USB mouse to work without restarting the X-server.

Applications

2005-06-26
[available in: English | Deutsch | Français | Türkçe ]
A toolchain for transformation from paper to HTML, by Iznogood

Here is one toolchain to convert and old paper magazine into html document.

Software Development

2005-06-25
[available in: English | Deutsch | Français ]
Faulty Software, by Ralf Wieland

Controversial discussions have started around estimates about the number of faults which a given software has. Often the fault-density is used as a measure for the quality of software. Is that correct?

Hardware

2005-06-18
[available in: English | Français | Türkçe ]
A digital DC power supply, by Guido Socher

A very small an really powerful DC power supply for your hobby lab. It has lots of features which you normally find only in very expensive power supplies. This one is however cheap, small and easy to build.

System Administration

2005-06-16
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français ]
LF tip: Using Acrobat 7 with kde and kprinter, by Gerrit Renker

How to work around a bug in acroread version 7.

System Administration

2005-06-03
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Français ]
LF Tip: Don't beep at me, by Guido Socher

How to quickly stop your linux computer from beeping.

Software Development

2005-05-22
[available in: English | Deutsch | Français ]
Cruising with the snavigator, by Gerrit Renker

This article presents the snavigator, a powerful code analysis, cross-referencing and re-engineering tool.

Applications

2005-05-05
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Français | Russian ]
LF Tip: essential firefox extensions, by Guido Socher

Two really cool firefox extensions that you really have to install.

Hardware

2005-04-18
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français ]
lcdproc -- LCD displays easy to use and easy to build, by Guido Socher

In this article we use lcdproc to connect a LCD display and 2 buttons to a linux pc; simple and easy to build for everybody.

Software Development

2005-04-12
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
LINUX & PERL, computer tools for study and analysis of biological information, by Carlos Andrés Pérez

This article shows how easy it is to extract biological information from DNA, RNA and proteine sequences Databases using small perl scripts.

Hardware

2005-04-02
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Russian ]
LF Tip: solving the ugly key problem, by Guido Socher

Good looking alternatives to the Windows key.

Applications

2005-04-02
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano ]
Bayonne: the opensource project inside phone and IVR services, by Luca Bariani

GNU Bayonne is a scalable telephony application server.

Software development

2005-03-30
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Russian ]
Optimizing C/C++ programs using the GProf profiler, by Arnout Engelen

One of the most important things to keep in mind while optimizing an application is: optimize the code where it counts.

Hardware

2005-03-01
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
Part 2 -- A digital thermometer or talk I2C to your atmel microcontroller, by Guido Socher

In this second part of the article we will connect a LCD display and I will explain how the software works.

The LinuxFocus Tip, March 2005

2005-03-01
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Français | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
LF Tip:Cloning entire PCs over the network, by Gerrit Renker

This tip explains how to clone partitions with dump and restore.

Applications

2005-02-23
[available in: English | Castellano | Français ]
Professional Tex(t)Authoring with LyX, by Gerrit Renker

This article is written for people who have a lot of text editing/authoring to do and are primarily interested in getting the text edited fast, reliable with a plesant looking printout.

Kernel Corner

2005-02-05
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
Writing your own netfilter match, by Nicolas Bouliane

The iptables/netfilter framework gives us the possibility to add features. To do so, we write kernel modules that registers against this framework.

Hardware

2005-02-01
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
A digital thermometer or talk I2C to your atmel microcontroller, by Guido Socher

In this article we see how to interconnect the microcontroller to a linux PC over a physical RS232 interface without the extra MAX232 chip.

The LinuxFocus Tip, February 2005

2005-01-30
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Russian ]
LF Tip: generating PDF from html documents, by Guido Socher

Some tips for generating PDF files.

Applications

2005-01-19
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
Checking gpg mail signatures with Sylpheed-Claws, by Iznogood

How to install a gpg plugin and check a mail signature within Sylpheed-Claws with some bash pipes commands.

Applications

2005-01-02
[available in: English | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Russian | Türkçe ]
ParallelKnoppix, by Majid Hameed

A Knoppix based Live CD that provides a Linux Cluster ready for MPI and other Parallel Computing in less than 15 minutes!

The LinuxFocus Tip, January 2005

2005-01-01
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Indonesian | Russian | Türkçe ]
LF Tip: LinuxFocus Live Bookmarks, by Guido Socher

LinuxFocus tip number 1 for January 2005

System Administration

2004-12-20
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Türkçe ]
Wireless LAN under Linux, by Wang Xu

In this article, the author talks about driver installation and usage of some common Wireless LAN adapters and related issues such as authentication based on 802.1x methods.

System Administration

2004-12-12
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Türkçe | Polish ]
CheckInstall, by Mario M. Knopf

Checkinstall is utility to automatically build RPM packages from tar.gz source pages. This makes it possible to do a "clean" installation and de-installation of almost any source code tar.gz package.

System Administration

2004-12-12
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Portugues | Polish ]
An introduction to SPF, by Bruno Sousa

SPF stands for Sender Policy Framework an antiforgery standard to prevent the forging of e-mail addresses.

Hardware

2004-12-06
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Polish ]
Fn-F12: Hibernate an IBM Thinkpad T20 laptop, by Jan Alonzo

Making Hibernate (suspend-to-disk) work on a IBM Thinkpad T20 with no windows installed.

Applications

2004-12-01
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
Using gEDA , by Iznogood

gEDA (gnu Electronic Design Automation) is a set of programs to design electronic circuits.

The LinuxFocus Tip, December 2004

2004-12-01
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Emacs keybindings to edit the url in firefox , by Guido Socher

Software Development

2004-11-20
[available in: English | Deutsch | Français | Portugues | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
Get to know a free pascal compiler : Free Pascal , by Razmal Djamal

Free Pascal is on the rise with a combination of text mode programming and OOP as powerful as RAD Delphi.

The LinuxFocus Tip number 2, November 2004

2004-11-14
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Russian | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Customize motd & issue , by Mario M. Knopf

Hardware

2004-11-01
[available in: English | Castellano | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Türkçe ]
Programming the AVR Microcontroller with GCC, libc 1.0.4, by Guido Socher

Microcontrollers are the universal hardware components of the future. Learn how to program it under Linux in C.

The LinuxFocus Tip, November 2004

2004-11-01
[available in: English | Castellano | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Switching off font anti-aliasing , by Guido Socher

Software Development

2004-10-29
[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Russian ]
Platform Independent Software Develoment, by Michael Tschater

This article reviews different possibilities to build platform independent graphical user interfaces.

The LinuxFocus Tip, October 2004

2004-10-01
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Portugues | Russian | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Change the keyboard on the fly , by Guido Socher

Unix basics

2004-09-01
[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Indonesian | Russian | Türkçe | Polish ]
The mystery of mount points , by Guido Socher

This article explains the concept of mount points but I hope the article has also some information which is interesting to readers who are not new to linux.

Graphics

2004-08-29
[available in: English | Castellano | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Portugues | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
Creating panoramic views using Hugin, Enblend and The Gimp , by Katja Socher

In this article we show you how to create a panoramic picture using Hugin, Enblend and The Gimp.

Graphics

2004-08-29
[available in: English | Castellano | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands ]
Simple Animation , by Alexander Langer

Creating a simple animation is fun and easy, for children and adults alike.


