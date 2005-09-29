|
new.linuxfocus.org up and running
Hubert Kaißer died
Goodbye Guido
I will move on to http://tuxgraphics.org. The recently started series on microcontroller programming will continue at tuxgraphics.org.
There are a number of people who are willing to continue LinuxFocus. Write to new(at)linuxfocus.org if you want to join them. They need both people and hardware.
During the transition LinuxFocus will stay online. To avoid that the existing site becomes unavailable while possible restructuring is ongoing the new team will settle first at new.linuxfocus.org . LinuxFocus has 12964 files therefore this seems the best solution.
I wish the new team good luck and a problem free start
Regards
Guido Socher
The articles
Hardware
2005-09-29[available in: English ]
A digital DC power supply -- part 3: command control from the PC, by Guido Socher
A very small an really powerful DC power supply for your hobby lab. In this third part adds the possibility to remotly control the DC power supply via a command line interface.
Software Development
2005-08-21[available in: English | Castellano | Français ]
Computer Assisted Simulation of DNA using Linux and Perl, by Carlos Andrés Pérez
In this article we discuss a way to generate n-DNA sequences with s-nucleotids using Perl programmes.
Graphics
2005-08-12[available in: English | Français ]
Automate the creation of graphs with Graphviz, by Jean-Etienne Poirrier
Graphviz is a command-line open source graph visualization software.
Software development
2005-08-06[available in: English | Français ]
LF Tip: #defines for writing portable C-code, by Guido Socher
How to get a list of available defines.
Hardware
2005-07-20[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français ]
A digital DC power supply -- part 2: the software, by Guido Socher
A very small an really powerful DC power supply for your hobby lab. In this second part I explain how the software works and one more feature is added.
System Administration
2005-07-17[available in: English | Français ]
Book review: The Linux Enterprise Cluster, by Tom Uijldert
A review of the book "The Linux Enterprise Cluster" from No Starch press.
System Administration
2005-07-03[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français | Portugues | Russian ]
LF Tip: USB mice and laptops, by Guido Socher
How to get a USB mouse to work without restarting the X-server.
Applications
2005-06-26[available in: English | Deutsch | Français | Türkçe ]
A toolchain for transformation from paper to HTML, by Iznogood
Here is one toolchain to convert and old paper magazine into html document.
Software Development
2005-06-25[available in: English | Deutsch | Français ]
Faulty Software, by Ralf Wieland
Controversial discussions have started around estimates about the number of faults which a given software has. Often the fault-density is used as a measure for the quality of software. Is that correct?
Hardware
2005-06-18[available in: English | Français | Türkçe ]
A digital DC power supply, by Guido Socher
A very small an really powerful DC power supply for your hobby lab. It has lots of features which you normally find only in very expensive power supplies. This one is however cheap, small and easy to build.
System Administration
2005-06-16[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français ]
LF tip: Using Acrobat 7 with kde and kprinter, by Gerrit Renker
How to work around a bug in acroread version 7.
System Administration
2005-06-03[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Français ]
LF Tip: Don't beep at me, by Guido Socher
How to quickly stop your linux computer from beeping.
Software Development
2005-05-22[available in: English | Deutsch | Français ]
Cruising with the snavigator, by Gerrit Renker
This article presents the snavigator, a powerful code analysis, cross-referencing and re-engineering tool.
Applications
2005-05-05[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Français | Russian ]
LF Tip: essential firefox extensions, by Guido Socher
Two really cool firefox extensions that you really have to install.
Hardware
2005-04-18[available in: English | ChineseGB | Français ]
lcdproc -- LCD displays easy to use and easy to build, by Guido Socher
In this article we use lcdproc to connect a LCD display and 2 buttons to a linux pc; simple and easy to build for everybody.
Software Development
2005-04-12[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
LINUX & PERL, computer tools for study and analysis of biological information, by Carlos Andrés Pérez
This article shows how easy it is to extract biological information from DNA, RNA and proteine sequences Databases using small perl scripts.
Hardware
2005-04-02[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Russian ]
LF Tip: solving the ugly key problem, by Guido Socher
Good looking alternatives to the Windows key.
Applications
2005-04-02[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano ]
Bayonne: the opensource project inside phone and IVR services, by Luca Bariani
GNU Bayonne is a scalable telephony application server.
Software development
2005-03-30[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Russian ]
Optimizing C/C++ programs using the GProf profiler, by Arnout Engelen
One of the most important things to keep in mind while optimizing an application is: optimize the code where it counts.
Hardware
2005-03-01[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
Part 2 -- A digital thermometer or talk I2C to your atmel microcontroller, by Guido Socher
In this second part of the article we will connect a LCD display and I will explain how the software works.
The LinuxFocus Tip, March 2005
2005-03-01[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Français | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
LF Tip:Cloning entire PCs over the network, by Gerrit Renker
This tip explains how to clone partitions with dump and restore.
Applications
2005-02-23[available in: English | Castellano | Français ]
Professional Tex(t)Authoring with LyX, by Gerrit Renker
This article is written for people who have a lot of text editing/authoring to do and are primarily interested in getting the text edited fast, reliable with a plesant looking printout.
Kernel Corner
2005-02-05[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
Writing your own netfilter match, by Nicolas Bouliane
The iptables/netfilter framework gives us the possibility to add features. To do so, we write kernel modules that registers against this framework.
Hardware
2005-02-01[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
A digital thermometer or talk I2C to your atmel microcontroller, by Guido Socher
In this article we see how to interconnect the microcontroller to a linux PC over a physical RS232 interface without the extra MAX232 chip.
The LinuxFocus Tip, February 2005
2005-01-30[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Russian ]
LF Tip: generating PDF from html documents, by Guido Socher
Some tips for generating PDF files.
Applications
2005-01-19[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
Checking gpg mail signatures with Sylpheed-Claws, by Iznogood
How to install a gpg plugin and check a mail signature within Sylpheed-Claws with some bash pipes commands.
Applications
2005-01-02[available in: English | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Russian | Türkçe ]
ParallelKnoppix, by Majid Hameed
A Knoppix based Live CD that provides a Linux Cluster ready for MPI and other Parallel Computing in less than 15 minutes!
The LinuxFocus Tip, January 2005
2005-01-01[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Indonesian | Russian | Türkçe ]
LF Tip: LinuxFocus Live Bookmarks, by Guido Socher
LinuxFocus tip number 1 for January 2005
System Administration
2004-12-20[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Türkçe ]
Wireless LAN under Linux, by Wang Xu
In this article, the author talks about driver installation and usage of some common Wireless LAN adapters and related issues such as authentication based on 802.1x methods.
System Administration
2004-12-12[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Türkçe | Polish ]
CheckInstall, by Mario M. Knopf
Checkinstall is utility to automatically build RPM packages from tar.gz source pages. This makes it possible to do a "clean" installation and de-installation of almost any source code tar.gz package.
System Administration
2004-12-12[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Portugues | Polish ]
An introduction to SPF, by Bruno Sousa
SPF stands for Sender Policy Framework an antiforgery standard to prevent the forging of e-mail addresses.
Hardware
2004-12-06[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Polish ]
Fn-F12: Hibernate an IBM Thinkpad T20 laptop, by Jan Alonzo
Making Hibernate (suspend-to-disk) work on a IBM Thinkpad T20 with no windows installed.
Applications
2004-12-01[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français ]
Using gEDA , by Iznogood
gEDA (gnu Electronic Design Automation) is a set of programs to design electronic circuits.
The LinuxFocus Tip, December 2004
2004-12-01[available in: English | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Nederlands | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Emacs keybindings to edit the url in firefox , by Guido Socher
Software Development
2004-11-20[available in: English | Deutsch | Français | Portugues | Indonesian | Türkçe ]
Get to know a free pascal compiler : Free Pascal , by Razmal Djamal
Free Pascal is on the rise with a combination of text mode programming and OOP as powerful as RAD Delphi.
The LinuxFocus Tip number 2, November 2004
2004-11-14[available in: English | Castellano | ChineseGB | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Russian | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Customize motd & issue , by Mario M. Knopf
Hardware
2004-11-01[available in: English | Castellano | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Türkçe ]
Programming the AVR Microcontroller with GCC, libc 1.0.4, by Guido Socher
Microcontrollers are the universal hardware components of the future. Learn how to program it under Linux in C.
The LinuxFocus Tip, November 2004
2004-11-01[available in: English | Castellano | Deutsch | Français | Italiano | Nederlands | Türkçe | Polish ]
LF Tip: Switching off font anti-aliasing , by Guido Socher
LinuxFocus exists only because of your
participation! You can e.g. write an article or
translate. Linuxfocus exists because there are people
like you who want to share their knowledge and
therefore write or translate articles for LinuxFocus.
Only if there are enough volunteers who write articles
and others who translate them will there be a truly
multicultural and international magazine!
If you want to participate then please send an email to Guido <guido (at)linuxfocus.org> or any person listed in the contact person list.
Authors and translators are always heartly welcomed and are always needed!!!
We look forward to hearing from you!
There is a topic you know quite well and/or find
very interesting where you want to share your knowledge
with others? Then write an article for LinuxFocus! New
articles (short and long) are always welcome!
We have a few easy guidelines you can read. And there is a template (new001.meta.shtml) you can use for your article. We hope you will like seeing your article published in LinuxFocus!
You want to translate one or more articles for
LinuxFocus?
We are always looking for people who are willing to translate our articles into another language (whether this language already exists or not). You can join our mailing list or simply discuss what you want to translate with us by writing an email to Guido <guido (at)linuxfocus.org>.
In the mailing list we coordinate the translations and discuss about Linux related topics.
You can also read our translation guide for some useful tips and tricks.
